Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Back at practice
Crowder (groin) returned to practice over the weekend, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Crowder missed the first two weeks of the preseason, but he seems to be on the right track to play in Friday's exhibition against the Broncos. It would be his first chance to work with Alex Smith in a game, after three years of catching passes from Kirk Cousins. There hasn't been anything to suggest that Crowder's groin injury is a major concern.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Misses preseason contest•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Won't play Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Standing out at camp•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Impressing new QB•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ready for offseason program•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...