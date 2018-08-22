Crowder (groin) returned to practice over the weekend, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Crowder missed the first two weeks of the preseason, but he seems to be on the right track to play in Friday's exhibition against the Broncos. It would be his first chance to work with Alex Smith in a game, after three years of catching passes from Kirk Cousins. There hasn't been anything to suggest that Crowder's groin injury is a major concern.

