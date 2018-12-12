Crowder (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Crowder may have suffered a minor aggravation to his ankle during Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants. He caught two of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from a lengthy absence due to the same injury, turning a short pass into a 79-yard score in garbage time. Assuming he continues to practice in some capacity, Crowder should be fine for a difficult matchup at Jacksonville in Week 15, working with Josh Johnson as the starting quarterback.

