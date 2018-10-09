Crowder caught four of eight targets for 55 yards in Monday night's 43-19 loss to the Saints.

Crowder led the Redskins in receiving yards and no player was targeted more by quarterback Alex Smith. While that comes as good news, and Monday also marked the first time Crowder's topped 40 yards this season, his modest totals thus far have evidenced a Washington offense lacking perimeter playmakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories