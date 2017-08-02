Crowder (hamstring) was not a full participant at Wednesday's practice and he remains day-to-day, Rich Tandler of CSNmidatlantic.com reports.

Crowder was able to field punts on the side during Wednesday's practice, but a minor hamstring injury continues to affect his activity level. Fellow receivers Josh Doctson, Brian Quick and Ryan Grant figure to see additional reps until Crowder returns to full participation.

