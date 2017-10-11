Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Could get more involved this week
Redskins coach Jay Gruden wants to get Crowder more involved in the offense, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports. "I think you'll see more of Jamison Crowder, hopefully," Gruden said. "He is one of our best skill players. We have got to get him more involved in the offense. That is partly my fault, to get more balls targeted for him."
There was some thought Crowder would see an uptick in volume after DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon left in free agency, but it clearly hasn't panned out that way through four games, with the third-year slot man catching just 14 passes for 106 yards on 19 targets. While Crowder figures to get more looks in the coming weeks, he now seems like a long shot to match last year's total of 97 targets. He draws a favorable Week 6 matchup against a 49ers defense that has surrendered 9.1 yards per target to wide receivers this season.
