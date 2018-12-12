Crowder (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Crowder may have suffered a minor aggravation to his ankle during Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants. He caught two of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from a lengthy absence, turning a short pass into a 79-yard score in garbage time. Assuming he continues to practice in some capacity, Crowder should be fine for Sunday's difficult matchup at Jacksonville, working with Josh Johnson as the starting quarterback.

More News
Our Latest Stories