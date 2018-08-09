Crowder will be held out of Thursday's preseason game in New England due to a groin injury, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder has been a modicum of health in three pro seasons, missing only one game (Week 9 in 2017) with a hamstring concern. Prior to Martin divulging that Crowder was tending to a groin issue, there had been no reason given for the upcoming DNP, so his health will be one to watch in the coming weeks. Aside from Jordan Reed (when healthy) and DeSean Jackson in 2016, Crowder was a consistent target for the departed Kirk Cousins since the wide receiver was drafted in the fourth round in 2015. To date, Crowder has ranged between 59 and 67 catches per campaign with a steady eight YPT and 12 touchdowns in 47 games.