Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Crowder (hamstring) is considered "day to day" heading into the Week 10 matchup with the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gruden indicated that Crowder is "improving" in his recovery from the hamstring injury, which sidelined him for Sunday's win over the Seahawks. Prior to sitting out the past week, Crowder had turned in his best outing of the season, catching nine of 13 targets for 123 yards in a loss to the Cowboys. The wideout should step back into a prominent role in the offense once healthy, but he'll probably need to put in at a couple of limited practices this week for the Redskins to deem him ready to play come Sunday.