Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Deemed day to day ahead of Week 10
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Crowder (hamstring) is considered "day to day" heading into the Week 10 matchup with the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gruden indicated that Crowder is "improving" in his recovery from the hamstring injury, which sidelined him for Sunday's win over the Seahawks. Prior to sitting out the past week, Crowder had turned in his best outing of the season, catching nine of 13 targets for 123 yards in a loss to the Cowboys. The wideout should step back into a prominent role in the offense once healthy, but he'll probably need to put in at a couple of limited practices this week for the Redskins to deem him ready to play come Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Out for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Lacks confidence in hammy•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Sitting out practice again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Held out of second straight practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Misses practice with hammy issue•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...