Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Deemed 'iffy' for Sunday
Coach Jay Gruden called Crowder (ankle) "iffy" for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder didn't take part in practice Wednesday, which is in line with a statement from Gruden on Monday. During a media session, Gruden told Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic that Crowder wouldn't practice until Friday, at the earliest. Before he attempts to prove the health of his ankle, Crowder will remain embedded with the rehab group.
