Crowder (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday night's contest versus the Chiefs, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Crowder was a late addition to the injury report this week due to a hamstring injury. There is nothing to indicate the issue is serious, but his questionable designation indicates the Redskins have some concern regarding his availability. His participation at practice, albeit limited, gives reason for optimism, but a final decision on his Week 4 status is unlikely to be made until game time. Josh Doctson and Ryan Grant would presumably be in line for increased targets should Crowder ultimately be ruled out.