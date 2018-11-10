Crowder (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Redskins' team site confirmed on Saturday.

Crowder managed to practice Thursday, the first time he's been able to pull off such a feat since Week 5, but that evidently wasn't enough to warrant a start Sunday. With Crowder out, look for Maurice Harris to reprise his role in the slot where he recorded 10 catches for 124 yards against the Falcons last week while Michael Floyd could see a slight uptick in snaps, particularly on three-wide receiver sets.