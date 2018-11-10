Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Downgraded to out
Crowder (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Redskins' team site confirmed on Saturday.
Crowder managed to practice Thursday, the first time he's been able to pull off such a feat since Week 5, but that evidently wasn't enough to warrant a start Sunday. With Crowder out, look for Maurice Harris to reprise his role in the slot where he recorded 10 catches for 124 yards against the Falcons last week while Michael Floyd could see a slight uptick in snaps, particularly on three-wide receiver sets.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Practicing again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Making progress in practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Present at practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as non-participant•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Working on side Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...