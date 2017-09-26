Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Efficient in Week 3 victory
Crowder caught six of six targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.
Crowder was efficient with his targets Sunday, but he once again took a backseat to Chris Thompson as QB Kirk Cousins' preferred short-range target. Furthermore, he muffed a punt for the second time this season, which led to the Raiders' only touchdown of the night. It was a middling performance all things considered, and things don't get any easier next in Week 4 against a ball-hawking Chiefs secondary.
