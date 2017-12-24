Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Expected to play Sunday
Crowder (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
You'll want to await official word from the team regarding Crowder's status leading up to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
