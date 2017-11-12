Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Expected to play Sunday
Crowder (hamstring) is expected to play against the Vikings on Sunday, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESN reports.
Crowder was a limited participant in all three practices this week, which was a step forward from Week 9 when he missed all of his practice sessions and eventually made inactive in a win over Seattle. The game against the Vikings is part of the early slate of games, kicking off at 1:00 PM EDT.
