Crowder (hamstring) is expected to play against the Vikings on Sunday, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESN reports.

Crowder was a limited participant in all three practices this week, which was a step forward from Week 9 when he missed all of his practice sessions and eventually made inactive in a win over Seattle. The game against the Vikings is part of the early slate of games, kicking off at 1:00 PM EDT.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories