Crowder hauled in seven receptions on ten targets totaling 141-yards including one touchdown in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Giants

Crowder was the only player on both teams to reach the 100-yard marker in either rushing or receiving, as offense was at a premium for much of the evening. His trip to the end zone was somewhat surprisingly his first of the season. The 24-year-old pass-catcher briefly exited the game during the fourth quarter due to a knee injury, but quickly returned to record a crucial third-down conversion. He will look to carry his momentum into next Thursday's contest versus the Cowboys.