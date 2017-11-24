Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Feasts on Giants secondary
Crowder hauled in seven receptions on ten targets totaling 141-yards including one touchdown in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Giants
Crowder was the only player on both teams to reach the 100-yard marker in either rushing or receiving, as offense was at a premium for much of the evening. His trip to the end zone was somewhat surprisingly his first of the season. The 24-year-old pass-catcher briefly exited the game during the fourth quarter due to a knee injury, but quickly returned to record a crucial third-down conversion. He will look to carry his momentum into next Thursday's contest versus the Cowboys.
More News
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...