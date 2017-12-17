Crowder caught five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over Arizona.

Crowder got the scoring started with a five-yard touchdown just 1:30 into the first quarter and finished as his team's leading receiver. The third-year slot man out of Duke has been phenomenal over the past seven weeks after a slow start to the season, averaging 81.1 receiving yards per game. Both of his trips to the end zone have come in the past four weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories