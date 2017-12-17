Crowder caught five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over Arizona.

Crowder got the scoring started with a five-yard touchdown just 1:30 into the first quarter and finished as his team's leading receiver. The third-year slot man out of Duke has been phenomenal over the past seven weeks after a slow start to the season, averaging 81.1 receiving yards per game. Both of his trips to the end zone have come in the past four weeks.