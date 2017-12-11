Crowder brought in three of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers. He also returned three punts for 15 yards.

Crowder mirrored fellow wideout Josh Doctson's stat line in a lackluster afternoon for the Redskins' offense. The 24-year-old had been riding a highly productive five-game stretch coming into Sunday in which he posted 32 receptions for 479 yards and a touchdown. Therefore, while the sudden downturn was particularly ill-timed -- considering it comes in the heart of the fantasy postseason -- Crowder has shown a much higher ceiling and will look to bounce back against the Cardinals in Week 15.