Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Finishes with 34 yards receiving
Crowder brought in three of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers. He also returned three punts for 15 yards.
Crowder mirrored fellow wideout Josh Doctson's stat line in a lackluster afternoon for the Redskins' offense. The 24-year-old had been riding a highly productive five-game stretch coming into Sunday in which he posted 32 receptions for 479 yards and a touchdown. Therefore, while the sudden downturn was particularly ill-timed -- considering it comes in the heart of the fantasy postseason -- Crowder has shown a much higher ceiling and will look to bounce back against the Cardinals in Week 15.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Ties for team high in catches•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Feasts on Giants secondary•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Seven receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Returns Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Tending to personal matter•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Targeted 11 times•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...