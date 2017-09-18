Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Four receptions in win
Crowder hauled in four of his five targets for 47 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Crowder's biggest play was a 21-yard wide receiver screen on the Redskins' opening drive, but the wideout was relatively quiet for the remainder of the afternoon. The No. 2 wideout could see in increase in targets with Jordan Reed's (chest) status up in the air for the week as the offense will be left with a pass-catching void should he be ruled out.
