Play

Crowder (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder has been treated with kid gloves in training camp due to a hamstring injury, only recently logging consecutive full sessions. With his health coming into focus, he appears on course to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories