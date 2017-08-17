Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Full practice Thursday
Crowder (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder has been treated with kid gloves in training camp due to a hamstring injury, only recently logging consecutive full sessions. With his health coming into focus, he appears on course to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers.
