Crowder took one carry for six yards and caught each of his four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers

Alex Smith attempted just 20 passes in a comfortable win, with Jordan Reed accounting for seven targets and Crowder the only other player to draw more than two. With Reed managing to stay healthy and the Washington offense displaying an unexpected degree of balance, preseason expectations for Crowder's volume need to be adjusted. He's drawn just four targets in each of the team's three games -- a massive drop-off from last year's 6.9 per contest. He'll now head into his bye week with a first-rate matchup (at New Orleans) waiting on the other side in Week 5.