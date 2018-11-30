Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Gets in another limited session
Crowder (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday.
Crowder is hopeful he can return from a seven-game absence Monday against the Eagles, but he acknowledged Thursday that it's no sure thing. A full practice session Saturday would provide real reason for confidence, though there isn't much reason to use Crowder in fantasy lineups even if he's cleared to play. He posted a 13-134-1 receiving line across four games prior to suffering the ankle injury Oct. 8.
