Crowder (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday.

Crowder is hopeful he can return from a seven-game absence Monday against the Eagles, but he acknowledged Thursday that it's no sure thing. A full practice session Saturday would provide real reason for confidence, though there isn't much reason to use Crowder in fantasy lineups even if he's cleared to play. He posted a 13-134-1 receiving line across four games prior to suffering the ankle injury Oct. 8.

