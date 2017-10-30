Crowder caught nine of 13 pass attempts for 123 yards and also rushed twice for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys.

He almost doubled his total yards for the season in this game, and his targets, receptions and even rushing attempts were all season highs. Hopefully, it is a sign of things to come, especially if Jordan Reed (hamstring) is forced to miss time. Even though the third-year pro will have his hands full against Seattle's secondary in Week 9, Crowder is worth taking a flier on if he was dropped in your league.