Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Has biggest game of season
Crowder caught nine of 13 pass attempts for 123 yards and also rushed twice for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys.
He almost doubled his total yards for the season in this game, and his targets, receptions and even rushing attempts were all season highs. Hopefully, it is a sign of things to come, especially if Jordan Reed (hamstring) is forced to miss time. Even though the third-year pro will have his hands full against Seattle's secondary in Week 9, Crowder is worth taking a flier on if he was dropped in your league.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Quiet in loss•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Three receptions in win•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Could get more involved this week•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Non-existent Monday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Active Monday•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Deemed questionable for Monday•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...