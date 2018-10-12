Crowder (ankle) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Panthers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder worked with the training staff on a side field during Friday's practice, with coach Jay Gruden commenting afterward that he still needs to see the slot receiver run before a final decision is made. That doesn't sound especially promising, but we probably won't know for sure until Washington releases its inactive list around 11:30 AM ET on Sunday. With Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and Josh Doctson (heel) also listed as questionable, the team may need to rely on Maurice Harris and Brian Quick.