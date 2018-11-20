Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Held out of Monday's walk-through
Crowder (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Crowder hasn't taken the practice field since an MRI last week revealed lingering "issues" in his ankle. With the Redskins exercising caution with his recovery to this point, he seems poised to miss a seventh game in a row Thursday at Dallas. The current healthy members of the wide receiver corps are Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, Trey Quinn and Michael Floyd.
