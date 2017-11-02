Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Held out of second straight practice
Crowder (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
With Crowder missing back-to-back practices to begin the week, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden indicated he was "concerned" about the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. Crowder's potential absence would be especially frustrating for fantasy owners after the receiver emerged from his season-long slumber to reel in nine passes for 123 yards -- both season highs -- in the team's Week 8 loss to the Cowboys.
