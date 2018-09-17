Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Held to two catches
Crowder caught two of four targets for eight yards and took two carries for 29 yards in Sunday's 21-9 loss to Indianapolis.
The only positive was an uptick in play volume, with Crowder's snap share jumping from 62 percent in Week 1 all the way to 93 percent in Week 2. He nonethless finished fifth on the team in targets and sixth in receptions, with RB Chris Thompson and TE Jordan Reed doing the heavy lifting -- 19 combined receptions -- for a second time in as many weeks. It'll be hard to trust any Washington wide receiver in a Week 3 home game against the Packers.
