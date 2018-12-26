Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Hindered by wrist injury
Crowder was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a wrist injury, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder spent the meat of the 2018 campaign in recovery mode as a result of an ankle issue, but the fourth-year wide receiver has connected with whoever has been under center for the Redskins the past four games, hauling in 15 of his 22 targets for 247 yards and one touchdown. Assuming he's active Sunday against the Eagles, he should serve as Josh Johnson's No. 1 option with Jordan Reed (foot) a long shot to play and Maurice Harris and Vernon Davis both embedded in the concussion protocol.
