Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Impressing new QB
Crowder has already made a strong impression on new quarterback Alex Smith, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "[Crowder]'s so easy to read," Smith said. "Such great body control, body language. He sees defenses well and it's hardest to do that in between the hashes. You get so many looks and leverages and you have to handle all those things. He's decisive and he's so friendly. He's always coming back to the ball, always working for you."
The 25-year-old slot receiver put up solid marks of 12.0 yards per catch and 7.6 yards per target in 2017, despite dealing with a nagging hamstring injury from the beginning of training camp through December. He's had a healthy offseason heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he might actually enjoy the switch from Kirk Cousins to Smith, whose 102.8 passer rating on throws to slot receivers over the last five years ranks third in the NFL (min. 30 starts) over that period. With TE Jordan Reed (toe) and RB Chris Thompson (leg) subject to major durability concerns and WRs Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson seemingly best suited for modest-volume roles, Crowder is a clear favorite to lead Washington in targets this upcoming season.
