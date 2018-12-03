Crowder (ankle) is expected to return Monday at Philadelphia,. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There were positive signs all week that a return was possible for Crowder, including working in pads and running routes at practice. He maintained limited sessions Thursday through Saturday and eventually was deemed questionable for Monday's divisional showdown. Assuming he's active, Crowder should see plenty of reps in the slot, though he may share some of the workload with rookie Trey Quinn.

