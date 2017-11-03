Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Lacks confidence in hammy
Crowder (hamstring) admitted Friday that his injury has a major impact on his explosiveness, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "It's kind of tricky," said Crowder. "It feels good at times and then I go out and work and it doesn't feel like bad, but it doesn't feel I can be as explosive to [where] I feel I can go out and compete at a high level."
Per Keim, Crowder also expressed concern that playing in Sunday's game against Seattle could cause his injury to linger for the rest of the season. He didn't practice at all this week and his comments strongly hint toward an impending absence, but the Redskins still want to see him workout Saturday before making a final decision. Crowder is listed as questionable on the final injury report, with Ryan Grant, Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor all candidates to pick up some extra snaps in the event of an absence.
