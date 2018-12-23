Crowder had five catches (seven targets) for 78 yards in Saturday's 25-16 loss to Tennessee.

Crowder continues to be Josh Johnson's favorite target, resulting in two fantasy-relevant stat lines in the three games with the Redskins' recent quarterback. The 25-year-old has proven to be a reliable PPR option over the previous three seasons, but Johnson's inaccurate arm makes Crowder a risky play against the Eagles, even with the recent uptick in production and soft matchup.