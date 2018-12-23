Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Leads team in receiving
Crowder had five catches (seven targets) for 78 yards in Saturday's 25-16 loss to Tennessee.
Crowder continues to be Josh Johnson's favorite target, resulting in two fantasy-relevant stat lines in the three games with the Redskins' recent quarterback. The 25-year-old has proven to be a reliable PPR option over the previous three seasons, but Johnson's inaccurate arm makes Crowder a risky play against the Eagles, even with the recent uptick in production and soft matchup.
More News
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Sets up TD with key conversion•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Returns to full practice•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Battling ankle issue again•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Salvages day with 79-yard score•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Makes little impact in return•
-
Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Returns from seven-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...