Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Likely headed to Jets
Crowder is closing in on a deal with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, Crowder will man the slot in New York while Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa take most of the snaps outside. None of the bunch is proven as a true No. 1 target, but they're each useful players with vastly different skill sets. Crowder's career marks of 11.9 yards per catch and 8.0 per target are excellent by the standards of a slot specialist. His fantasy value largely hinges on the continued development of quarterback Sam Darnold, who came on strong at the end of his rookie campaign.
