Crowder (ankle) is expected to miss the next few games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sitting out a second straight practice Thursday, Crowder was seen on a scooter with a walking boot on his foot, according to Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. There's been no formal announcement from the Redskins regarding Crowder and his ability to play Sunday and beyond, but Rapoport noted the wide receiver underwent an MRI, which eliminated the possibility of an extended absence. If Crowder indeed needs to take a seat for multiple weeks, Jordan Reed could become the unquestioned No. 1 option in the passing attack due to the injuries currently befalling Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) and receiving back Chris Thompson (ribs/knee). Meanwhile, the remaining healthy wide receivers are Josh Doctson, Maurice Harris, Brian Quick, Michael Floyd and Jehu Chesson.