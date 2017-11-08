Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Limited at practice Wednesday
Crowder (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Crowder missed all of the Redskins' practices last week and was ruled out Saturday for Sunday's win over the Seahawks. Head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that he considers the wideout day-to-day, and Crowder's return to practice Wednesday supports the notion that he has a shot to play Sunday against the Vikings. Crowder logged his two highest snap shares of the season -- 91 and 95 percent -- in Weeks 7 and 8, respectively.
