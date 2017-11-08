Crowder (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Crowder missed practice all last week and was ruled out Saturday for Sunday's eventual win over the Seahawks. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that he considers the wideout day-to-day, and Wednesday's return to practice supports the notion that Crowder has a shot to return for Sunday's game against the Vikings. He logged his two highest snap shares of the season -- 91 and 95 percent -- in Weeks 7 and 8, respectively.