Crowder finished the 2018 campaign with 29 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets in nine games.

The 2015 fourth-round pick played 15 or 16 games in each of his first three seasons, catching 59, 67 and 66 passes while primarily working the slot. His role didn't change in 2018, but he struggled to find chemistry with Alex Smith (leg) early in the season, then missed seven consecutive games with an ankle injury. By the time Crowder made it back into the lineup, Colt McCoy (leg) had taken over at quarterback, soon to be followed by Mark Sanchez and eventually Josh Johnson. Now scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, Crowder should be one of the more attractive options at his position, boasting a 67.2 percent career catch rate with 8.0 yards per target. He still has some breakout appeal ahead of his age-26 season, though it may require a change of scenery if the Redskins can't figure out their quarterback situation. Even if the breakout never happens, Crowder should find his way back toward his 2016-17 level of contribution.