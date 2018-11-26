Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Limited to rehab work
Crowder (ankle) was limited to side work with the training staff during Monday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder was listed as questionable for a Thanksgiving contest in Dallas despite failing to log any level of practice participation last week. He unsurprisingly ended up missing a seventh consecutive game, and the early signs point to another absence when the Redskins face the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 13. The fourth-year slot receiver does still have some time to return to practice, potentially benefiting from the long layover between games. Another absence would leave regular work in the slot for rookie Trey Quinn, who caught nine of 10 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks.
