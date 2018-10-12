Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Limited to work with trainers
Crowder (ankle) is working off to the side with the training staff during Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as a non-participant the past two days, Crowder will be no better than 'limited' when Washington releases the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Panthers. With Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) also uncertain to play, No. 4 wideout Maurice Harris could find himself handling a major role. Josh Doctson (heel) would also stand to benefit from a Crowder or Richardson absence, assuming his own injury checks out okay. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the injury report comes out.
