Crowder (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins merely held a walk-through, but coach Jay Gruden said Crowder and fellow wide receiver Paul Richardson (knee) wouldn't have participated if Wednesday's session included individual and team drills. Consequently, the health of the pair will be watched closely as the weekend draws closer.

