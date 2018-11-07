Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as non-participant
Crowder (ankle) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder has been doing side work with the training staff for at least the past week, but he still hasn't progressed to the point of joining his teammates in any capacity for practice. While seemingly headed for a fifth straight absence, Crowder might have a shot to make it back for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay if he returns to practice Thursday or Friday. With Paul Richardson (shoulder) ruled out for the rest of the season, Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris are left as Alex Smith's top options at wide receiver. The team will turn to Michael Floyd, Brian Quick or Jehu Chesson in the No. 3 receiver role if Crowder doesn't make it back this week.
