Crowder (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, with the Redskins expecting to make a final decision before their flight, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Crowder hasn't practiced all week and he previously dealt with a hamstring injury throughout much of August and September. While both factors point in the direction of a Week 9 absence, the Redskins apparently want to give him a look Saturday before making a final decision. With Jordan Reed (hamstring) already ruled out, Kirk Cousins could badly use Crowder's assistance against a tough Seattle defense. Should Crowder end up sitting, the Redskins likely would give Ryan Grant regular slot snaps, which would in turn free up more outside work for Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson.