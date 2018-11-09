Crowder (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Hoping to end a four-game streak of absences, Crowder returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, marking his first involvement of any kind since Week 5. He seems to have also been limited at Friday's practice, but coach Jay Gruden said the slot receiver took a step forward in terms of activity level. Furthermore, Gruden suggested Crowder will be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 EST kickoff in Tampa Bay. The matchup is optimal in terms of opponent, but it's fair to wonder if the Redskins will be able to move the ball while playing with so many backups on their injury-riddled offensive line. Maurice Harris likely will shift to more of a perimeter role whenever Crowder returns.

