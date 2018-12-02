Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Listed as questionable
Crowder (ankle) is questionable on the Redskins' preliminary injury report for Monday's game against the Eagles.
The Redskins are holding practice Saturday night, so it remains to be seen whether Crowder progresses beyond his limited participation the rest of the week. The 25-year-old struggled with only 13 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in four games prior to suffering the ankle injury in early October. Crowder's chances for returning from a seven-game absence continue to be up in the air.
