Crowder (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official website reports.

Given that he was listed as a non-participant on the practice report every day this week, Crowder isn't a good bet to end his streak of six consecutive absences. However, the decision to list him as questionable may at least be a sign of progress, considering he was ruled out last Friday ahead of Sunday's loss to Houston. The Redskins likely will use Trey Quinn in the slot Thursday against the Cowboys.