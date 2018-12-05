Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Makes little impact in return
Crowder (ankle) played 29 of the Redskins' 45 offensive snaps (64 percent) in Monday's 28-13 loss to the Eagles, hauling in all four of his targets for 36 yards. He also lost five yards on his lone carry.
Making his first appearance since Week 5, Crowder started alongside Josh Doctson and Maurice Harris and finished second on the team in receiving yardage. Crowder's output was still rather uninspiring, which speaks to the weak state of a Washington passing game that is now down to its third-string signal-caller (Mark Sanchez) after starter Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in the contest. With Sanchez directing the offense in Week 14 against the Giants and likely for additional games to follow, the Redskins will likely lean on a run-heavy attack or short-passing game that should limit Crowder's opportunity to post meaningful fantasy production.
