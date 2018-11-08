Crowder (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder followed up participation in the team stretch with reps during wide receiver drills, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. The preceding was the impetus for Crowder's limited listing, but he may have to progress to the team portion of practice to be cleared for game action. Friday's session will provide the wide receiver with that chance, at which point the Redskins will make a ruling on his potential to play Sunday in Tampa Bay. If he puts an end to a four-game absence, Crowder would take over the slot role in the offense, relegating Maurice Harris to spot snaps at that position and more work as an outside receiver.

