Crowder (groin) isn't playing in Friday's preseason game against Denver.

Despite returning to practice this past weekend, Crowder was held out for the third time in as many preseason games. He does still seem to be on track for Week 1 in Arizona, considering he was healthy enough to take part in pregame warmups Friday night, per ESPN.com's John Keim.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...