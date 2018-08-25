Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Misses another exhibition
Crowder (groin) isn't playing in Friday's preseason game against Denver.
Despite returning to practice this past weekend, Crowder was held out for the third time in as many preseason games. He does still seem to be on track for Week 1 in Arizona, considering he was healthy enough to take part in pregame warmups Friday night, per ESPN.com's John Keim.
