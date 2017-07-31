Crowder (hamstring) did not practice Monday, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Crowder is currently dealing with a hamstring ailment, so Washington will be careful to not overextend him at this introductory stage of the season. With him on the shelf for the time being, Josh Doctson and Brian Quick figure to get more snaps behind Terrelle Pryor at wide receiver.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories