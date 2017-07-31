Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Misses Monday's practice
Crowder (hamstring) did not practice Monday, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Crowder is currently dealing with a hamstring ailment, so Washington will be careful to not overextend him at this introductory stage of the season. With him on the shelf for the time being, Josh Doctson and Brian Quick figure to get more snaps behind Terrelle Pryor at wide receiver.
