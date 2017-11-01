Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Misses practice with hammy issue
Crowder was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, the Redskins' official website reports.
Crowder looked perfectly healthy in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Cowboys, catching nine of 13 targets for 123 yards and adding two carries for 12 more yards. While there hasn't been anything to suggest the injury is serious, it's a bit worrisome given that Crowder was bothered by a hamstring ailment throughout much of August and September. He's yet to miss a game this year, and his 95 percent snap share in Week 8 was his highest mark of the season. If he's healthy enough to play, Crowder should stay busy during Sunday's game in Seattle.
