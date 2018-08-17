Crowder (groin) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.

Crowder was also held out for the first week of the preseason, but there's been nothing to suggest he's dealing with a long-term injury. Given that he has the least to prove among Washington's pass catchers, some missed time during training camp and the preseason isn't a huge concern. He's locked in as the slot man in three-receiver formations, with the potential to get playing time outside in two-wide sets.

